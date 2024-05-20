Trimbak Dutt Soni, Dr Raman Ghai quit saffron party

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 19

The induction of an expelled leader back into the party without taking former MP Avinash Rai Khanna into confidence has started costing the BJP dear.

Today, two senior BJP leaders, who are considered close aides of Avinash Rai Khanna, left the party expressing displeasure over the decision of the party leadership.

Trimbak Dutt Soni from Garhshankar resigned from the party this morning. A day ago, the BJP had opened its office at his place. In his two-line resignation, he wrote that he doesn’t agree with the decisions taken by the party’s senior leadership. Hence, he’s resigning from the primary membership of the party.

Dr Raman Ghai, one of the closes aides of Khanna and former president of the BJP Sports Cell, Punjab, former District BJP president, Hoshiarpur, former member of the State Executive and district in-charge of the Yuva Morcha, resigned from the party. He said he was expressing his inability to work for the party due to personal engagements. So, he had decided to leave the party.

He said some senior officials of the party keep obstructing the work of those leaders who want to take the party forward. So, he was feeling suffocated in the party.

