Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

In a fit of rage, a man working as a private security guard shot dead his wife and her parents at Shiv Nagar locality here late Monday night.

It was learnt that on Monday Sunil called his father-in-law Ashok Kumar and mother-in-law Krishna to his residence in Shiv Nagar to settle some ongoing dispute. But, the trio got into an altercation which escalated and he reportedly left the place for some time. But when he returned later, he opened fire on his wife and in-laws, killing them on the spot.

Meanwhile, he did not flee from the spot after the incident, instead, he stayed back at his place till the police team reached.

Sunil’s neighbours said it was Sunil’s third marriage. They said the couple got married about three years ago and had a two-year-old child. His first two marriages had failed because of discord.

They further said after hearing repeated gunshots, they called the police. When the police reached the spot, the main gate of the house was closed. “When police team entered the house by breaking open the gate, they found three bodies lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

DCP Investigation Jaskaran Teja said a case has been registered against Sunil, his mother and two brothers. He said the accused killed his wife and her parents over an ongoing family dispute. He said the revolver used in the crime has been seized. He further said while Sunil was arrested from the spot at the same moment, his family members are on the run. “Sunil’s mother and two brothers were booked under Section 120B of the IPC, while Sunil has been booked under section 302 of the IPC. Further investigation in the case is underway,” he added.