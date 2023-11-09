Truck driver dies in road mishap

Phagwara, November 8
A truck driver died on the spot after his vehicle rammed into a stationary canter from the rear near Chachoki village on the national highway here today.
The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh, a resident of Imban Kala village, Chativand police station, Amritsar Rural district.
Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the Industrial Area police post, said the truck was on its way to Ludhiana from Amritsar. When the truck reached Chachoki village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a stationary canter. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the mishap.
The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians
Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...
Defence tech on table at India-US meet
Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP
Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...
INDIA fails to come together in Punjab
Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...