Truck driver dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 8

A truck driver died on the spot after his vehicle rammed into a stationary canter from the rear near Chachoki village on the national highway here today.

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh, a resident of Imban Kala village, Chativand police station, Amritsar Rural district.

Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the Industrial Area police post, said the truck was on its way to Ludhiana from Amritsar. When the truck reached Chachoki village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a stationary canter. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the mishap.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC.

