Truck driver held with 6 quintals of poppy husk

Phillaur, May 5
The Jalandhar (rural) police today arrested a truck driver with 6 quintals of poppy husk ordered by a jailed smuggler.
Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ankur Gupta told the media that the suspect had been identified as Rannjodh Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Jugian Mahan Singh Nagar, Phillaur, and presently residing at Shishro Wal village here.
Gupta said the poppy husk was packed in 24 plastic bags covered under POP bags.
Rannjodh told the police that he brought the contraband from Rajasthan on order from a smuggler, Harwinder Singh Bassi, a resident of Garra village in Phillaur and presently lodged in Jammu jail. His clerk Mahi was to sell it further.
The SSP said a case under Sections 15(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered. Further investigations were on in this regard.
