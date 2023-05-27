Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 26

A cleaner allegedly murdered the truck driver and set the body on fire. He also threw the half-burnt body in the garbage at Gohawar village near Goraya yesterday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Surinder Kumar rushed to the spot and informed SP (D) Manpreet Dhillon.

SP Dhillon, who visited the crime spot, said here today that as per reports received, a truck driver was reportedly murdered by the cleaner and an attempt was made to burn the body in Gohawar village of Goraya. The body was only half burnt. Dhillon said the truck driver had been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran.

Ram Murti of Chachrari village noticed the body. He informed sarpanch Sukhdeep Kaur about the incident, who called the police. The deceased was working with a gas cylinder company.

Balwinder Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Satnam had left the house two days ago saying he had to bring an oxygen cylinder to Jalandhar. The cleaner, identified as Pankaj, was accompanying the driver. SP Dhillon said around Rs 1.5 lakh was also found missing which the deceased collected after delivering oxygen gas cylinders in Jalandhar.

The SP said the police recovered the truck near Ludhiana, while the suspect, Pankaj, was still absconding.

SHO Surinder Kumar said the Goraya police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC against accused Pankaj.