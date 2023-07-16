Truck falls off flyover, driver dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 15

A truck driver was killed on the spot while the cleaner sustained serious injuries when the dry fruit loaded Delhi-bound truck suddenly fell from the Chaheru Bein bridge after tyre burst.

The deceased driver was identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Chohal. The injured cleaner, identified as Sukhdev Singh, was admitted to local Civil Hospital. A police party headed by Chaheru police in charge Darshan Singh Bhatti put hard efforts to pull out both with the help of ropes. The body of the driver was sent to the Civil Hospital for post mortem examination.

#Phagwara