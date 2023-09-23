Truck hits scooter, woman killed

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 22

Deaths due to rash driving are increasing with each passing day in the city. Such incidents are reported almost every day. Today, a woman lost her life when a truck hit an Activa scooter which she was a riding pillion. The truck driver has been identified as Rajiv Kumar of Gondpur in Una district in Himachal.

Bhupinder Pal stated to the police that his brother and sister-in-law Jaswinder Pal and Shakuntla Rani were going on an Activa scooter from Ludhiana to Vichori village.

He said, “I was following them on my scooter. The moment we reached Aur, a truck coming from the Phillaur side hit their scooter. Both my brother and sister-in-law fell on the ground and were seriously injured. The driver stopped the truck and got off the vehicle. When the driver saw people gathering, he fled from the spot.”

Shakuntla Rani died during treatment. Her husband Jaswinder was stated to be serious and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nawanshahr.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337, and 338 of the IPC against the truck driver.

