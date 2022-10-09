Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

The All-Punjab Truck Operators’ Union had filed a contempt petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government for allegedly violating the 2019 court orders that clearly stated that tractor-trailers were meant for agricultural purposes and these couldn’t be used for any commercial activity.

The members of the union said on October 6, the Punjab Government had sent a notification to all the Deputy Commissioners regarding the use of tractor-trailers to lift paddy from mandis. They said on one side the state government had been imposing a plethora of conditions on truck operators, like demanding complete paperwork for paddy transportation, insurance, GPRS, truck fitness and tax documents, etc., on the other hand, the tractor-trailer operators were being given a free hand to lift paddy.

Union president Happy Sandhu said under the Motor Vehicles Act, tractor-trailers could not be used for commercial purposes. He said in 2019 they had filed a case in the High Court in this regard, and in the judgement, the court ordered that tractor-trailers were meant for agricultural purposes and couldn’t be used for any commercial activity.

He said due to the use of tractor-trailers, many fatal accidents had taken place in the recent past but the state government was busy imposing restrictions on truck operators. He said the truck operators were facing heavy losses for the past many months as due to the fear of vigilance, the transport officers were not approving their files, and rather pointing out one or the other fault in the truck.

The union members said if the notification regarding use of tractor-trailers was not taken back, they would be forced to lodge a strong statewide stir against the state government.