Truck union to intensify protest

Jalandhar, November 10

The All-Punjab Truck Operators Union has announced to intensify its protest against the state government in case its demands are not met. Notably, the union has been raising its voice against the Truck Cooperative Society, Kiratpur Sahib, and agitating against the loading of material from dumps set up by cement manufacturers of HP. The union members said that the firm hires trucks from HP unions which return after unloading their goods in Punjab.

President of the All-Punjab Truck Operators Union Happy Sandhu said that an agreement was made with the firm in 2010 that the work of loading-unloading would be given to the trucks of Truck Cooperative Society, Kiratpur Sahib. “It continued well for five years till 2015, but then the company started giving work directly to those from HP,” said Sandhu.

“This is not acceptable at all. We need support from our government but nobody is paying heed. We have been meeting government officials and leaders but to no avail. We are going to gather in large numbers on November 15 and will raise the demand again, but in case the government doesn’t give a proper solution to the problem, we will not sit quietly and intensify the protest,” Sandhu said.

