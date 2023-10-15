Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

Jalandhar, October 14
Punjab Truck Union leaders today burnt an effigy of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for allegedly using foul words against them.
Happy Sandhu, president of the Punjab Truck Union, said Sandhwan used foul language against them during a meeting held at Kotkapura yesterday. Sandhu, along with other members of the union such as Ravinder S Dhaliwal, Ravinder S Kalla, Balihar S Bains, Balvir S Bhogpur and Jaswant Singh, announced that the truck unions would not load or unload any procured produce from the mandis till the Speaker apologises. Sandhu shared a video recording of the incident. The union members said they would meet again on Monday and decide the future course of action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens