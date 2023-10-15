Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Punjab Truck Union leaders today burnt an effigy of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for allegedly using foul words against them.

Happy Sandhu, president of the Punjab Truck Union, said Sandhwan used foul language against them during a meeting held at Kotkapura yesterday. Sandhu, along with other members of the union such as Ravinder S Dhaliwal, Ravinder S Kalla, Balihar S Bains, Balvir S Bhogpur and Jaswant Singh, announced that the truck unions would not load or unload any procured produce from the mandis till the Speaker apologises. Sandhu shared a video recording of the incident. The union members said they would meet again on Monday and decide the future course of action.

