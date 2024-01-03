Jalandhar: Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, January 2

Due to the nationwide strike by truck drivers, supply of petrol and diesel was affected in the district, leaving residents in a state of panic.

Approximately 80 per cent of the petrol pumps in the district ran out of stock. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at filling stations throughout the day.

A petrol pump ran out of stock

Chaos prevailed at some fuel stations, with minor incidents of arguments being reported between those waiting in queues to get their vehicles refilled. Despite having an adequate supply, a few petrol pumps opted to shut down operations in order to prevent any untoward incident due to the chaotic rush.

Some petrol pump owners reportedly sold petrol and diesel in huge containers, cans, bottles and drums by charging an extra amount.

A two-wheeler rider takes fuel in a container

Voicing frustration, Kamaljeet Singh, a commuter, said while he was waiting in a queue for around two hours at a petrol pump near Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall, employees were selling fuel to people in containers. He said only vehicles should be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps.

A man gets fuel in a drum

There were reports that some petrol stations allegedly involved in black-marketing of fuel. They sold diesel illegally to those having huge containers. Residents accused the administration and the police of failing to prevent such malpractices at fuel stations.

Officials during a meeting with oil tanker operators

Unending queues of vehicles continued to get longer as the day progressed, with a majority of fuel stations remaining closed.

Defending their stance, petrol pump owners claimed that they made efforts to manage the rush and panic buying, but residents refused to cooperate, leading to the chaos.

There was fuel scarcity in the district till late evening, with residents anxiously waiting for a resolution to the ongoing crisis. The administration, meanwhile, claimed that a meeting with tanker operators was successful and the fuel supply had been resumed.