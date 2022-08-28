Try new crops, farmers urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

A three-day training course on protected cultivation of vegetables was organised by the Department of Horticulture in Kartarpur.

On the concluding day on Firday, Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia, Deputy Director, Horticulture, encouraged farmers to diversify the area from traditional wheat-paddy cycle to new crops.

In this training, 54 farmers from 13 districts participated. Damathia said farmers could earn profit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 from one kanal covered area (500 sq m) with the help of new technologies.