Try new crops, farmers urged

Jalandhar, August 27
A three-day training course on protected cultivation of vegetables was organised by the Department of Horticulture in Kartarpur.
On the concluding day on Firday, Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia, Deputy Director, Horticulture, encouraged farmers to diversify the area from traditional wheat-paddy cycle to new crops.
In this training, 54 farmers from 13 districts participated. Damathia said farmers could earn profit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 from one kanal covered area (500 sq m) with the help of new technologies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...