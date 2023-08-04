Tuition teacher held on charge of raping, impregnating minor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

A gateman with the Railways, who also worked as a part-time tuition teacher, allegedly raped a minor girl at his residence in Railways Colony here. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Kashyap (40).

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when the parents of the 17-year-old victim learnt that their daughter was three-month pregnant. “Her health deteriorated on Tuesday afternoon. When we rushed her to a nearby hospital, doctors revealed that she was pregnant,” the family told the police in their statement.

They alleged that the suspect forcibly developed physical relations with their daughter and even threatened her to not reveal anything.

As per the police, the suspect, who is married and had his family in Uttar Pradesh, was a friend of the victim’s father. He said as his daughter needed help in studies, he used to send her to take tuitions from Ravinder.

ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh said they got the medical examination of the victim done. On the basis of her parents’ complaint, a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act had been registered against the suspect.

He said the suspect had been arrested and further investigations were on into the case.