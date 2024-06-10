Two arrested for fraud, conspiracy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 9

The Nakodar city police have arrested two Jalandhar residents on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kapur said the suspects had been identified as Rohan Pandey, a resident of Rajput Nagar, Model House, Jalandhar City, and Navjot Singh, a resident of Mohalla Lasurri, Tagore International School Road, Jalandhar city.

Viral Joshi, legal representative of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, told the police that the suspects opened accounts in various banks by submitting fake documents.

The complainant said that they sent fake documents to the company to surrender money of various policyholders in fake accounts and thus credited Rs 82,45,512 to these fake bank accounts and committed fraud. They were also allegedly trying to commit a fraud of Rs 36 lakh more.

The SHO said a case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471 (fraud), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act had been registered against the suspects.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara