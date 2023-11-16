Jalandhar: Two arrested for killing transgender over rivalry between two groups

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

The police have arrested two persons for the murder of Alisha, alias Rohit, a transgender. Those arrested have been identified as Gagan Arora and Lakhan Kesar, both residents of Jalandhar.

The police said the motive behind the murder was an old rivalry between two transgender groups over distribution of areas. The police said rival group had issues with the victim and his group members’ activities in their area.

The suspects had attacked Rohit and fired gunshots in his vicinity on October 31, following which a case was registered against 10 identified and a few unidentified persons on the same day.

The police said the suspects attacked Rohit again on November 13 when he was walking towards his home. They fired gunshots at him. Two bullets hit him, one on his back and the other just below his head.

The police said both group members were habitual offenders and a number of cases under the Arms Act, gambling and the IPC were registered against them at various police stations in the city.

The police said four cases under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act were registered against suspect Lakhan Kesar, six FIRs were registered against Rohit’s mother Neeru and 15 FIRs against his aunt Rukmani. The police said investigation in the case was still underway and raids were on to arrest other suspects named in the FIR.