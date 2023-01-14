Two arrested for stealing batteries

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing batteries from a parked bus. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Masih said the suspects had been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, and Arashdeep Singh, alias Arashi, both residents of Bilga village. Charanjit Singh, a resident of Talwann village, complained to the police that the suspects stole two batteries from a bus of his company parked at Bilga village on January 5. The IO said after recovering the stolen batteries from them the police had registered a case under Sections 457,380 and 411 of the IPC. OC

Criminal held on extortion charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a notorious criminal on the charges of snatching, extortion, and attempt to murder. Nakodar DSP Harjindaer Singh said the accused, Satnam, alias Satta, is a resident of Kang Sahib Rai village. A case under Sections 379-B, 383, 384, 307, 323, 324, 326, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the accused on July 28, 2021, while 35 criminal cases are pending against him.