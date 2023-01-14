Two arrested for stealing batteries

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing batteries from a parked bus. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Masih said the suspects had been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, and Arashdeep Singh, alias Arashi, both residents of Bilga village. Charanjit Singh, a resident of Talwann village, complained to the police that the suspects stole two batteries from a bus of his company parked at Bilga village on January 5. The IO said after recovering the stolen batteries from them the police had registered a case under Sections 457,380 and 411 of the IPC. OC
Criminal held on extortion charge
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a notorious criminal on the charges of snatching, extortion, and attempt to murder. Nakodar DSP Harjindaer Singh said the accused, Satnam, alias Satta, is a resident of Kang Sahib Rai village. A case under Sections 379-B, 383, 384, 307, 323, 324, 326, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the accused on July 28, 2021, while 35 criminal cases are pending against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab