Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 28

The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. Investigating Officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the suspects were identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Labhu, a resident of Yusafpur Aalowal village, and Lehmbar Singh, a resident of Mohalla Dhumanna, Ward No. 4.

Sandip Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 13, complained to the police that the suspects in an inebriated condition came to his dhaba on July 13, 2021, at 8.30 pm and ordered non-vegetarian food. He said the suspects refused to pay a bill of Rs 1,600 and paid only Rs 400. He said on asking the suspects to pay full bill, they ransacked his dhaba and asked other customers not to pay their bills. He said the suspects forcibly downed shutters of his eatery, used filthy language and snatched Rs 2,000 from the counter after threatening cashier. The IO said a case was registered against the suspects and others.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara