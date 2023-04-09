Two arrested with 70 boxes of illicit liquor

Jalandhar, April 8
The CIA staff of the city police nabbed two persons and seized 70 boxes of illicit liquor from them.
As per the police, they were on routine checking near Basti Bawa Khel when they received a tip-off about both the accused — Abhishek and Goeem, both residents of Tara Singh Enclave and Killa Mohalla, respectively.
Following which, the police party raided a house in Buti Enclave and arrested them. The police said 70 boxes of illicit liquor of different brands were recovered from their house and a Swift car was impounded.
