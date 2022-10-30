Two arrested with heroin, illicit liqour

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

Two persons were nabbed with heroin and illicit liquor by the Goraya police here today.

At a naka at Virk Kotli Khakkhiya, the Goraya police saw a man holding a black polybag in his hand. On seeing the police party, he panicked and tried to flee the spot. The police party nabbed him. On being checked, 15 gm of heroin was found in the bag.

The man revealed his identity as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Peeru Banda Salem Tabri, Ludhiana. He is presently residing at Langria Mohalla near Valmiki Temple, Goraya.

A case has been registered under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused at the Goraya police station.

In another case, the Goraya police nabbed a man with illicit liqour. During patrol in Dosanjh Kalan area, a police party spotted a turbaned man with a plastic can coming from the Sarhal Ranua side. The man tried to enter sugarcane fields on spotting the police, but he was nabbed by the cops. He revealed his name as Santokh Singh, alias Sokha, a resident of Sarhal Ranua village, SBS Nagar. On checking the can, it was found to be filled with 15,000 ml of illicit liquor.

A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was lodged against the man at the Goraya police station. The police said further inevstigation in both the cases was on.