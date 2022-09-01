Two arrested with pistol

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The Garhshankar police arrested two persons and recovered a pistol and 10 live bullets from their possession on Tuesday. According to information, the police stopped a car at naka and during search a .32 bore pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the two persons travelling in the car. The accused have been identified as Kamaljit Singh, alias Kamal, a resident of Nangal Kalan, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Ladi, a resident of Hakumat Pur. After registering a case under the Arms Act, the police took them into custody. oc

One held with stolen scooter

Hoshiarpur: Cops at the Sadar police station arrested a man with stolen scooter on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Prem Kumar, alias Rikki, a resident of Piplanwala. A case has been registered against the arrested accused. OC

Three arrested with liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested three persons from different places and seized a large quantity of liquor from them. According to information, the Talwara police seized 21 bottles of liquor from Ram Singh, a resident of Namoli, and Karnail Singh of Budhawar. Meanwhile, the Hajipur police arrested Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Ghasitpur, and seized 90,000 ml of liquor from him. The accused have been booked under the Excise Act by the respective police stations. OC

Man held for rash driving

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a tractor driver on the charges of rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life.The investigating officer, Aatamjit Singh, said that the accused has been identified as Harbans Singh, a resident of Akbar Pur. Harjindar Singh, a resident of Dhariwal, had complained to the police about the accused driving his tractor rashly late in the evening on August 15. The tractor allegedly hit his motorcycle, and he ended up sustaining injuries to his leg. The IO said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 279, 337 of the IPC. OC

1 arrested with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a man at a check point, near Panchhat, and seized 10 gm of heroin from his possession on Tuesday night. Surjit Singh Patarr, SHO, Rawalpindi (Phagwara), confirmed the identity of the accused as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Bedian Mohalla Khalwara Gate in Phagwara. A case has been registered under NDPS Act.