Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Phagwara, October 5
A man died on the spot after a speeding tipper, bearing registration number PB-4AA-9370, hit his bike from the rear at Zandiala Manjki village on the Phagwara-Nakodar road here this afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Roohi Kajal (33), a resident of Mujjafarpur. The incident took place while he was returning from his in-laws’ place in Nurmahal.
The police have registered a case against the tipper driver under Section 304-A of the IPC. The police arrested the tipper driver and impounded the vehicle. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, another motorcyclist was killed on the spot after a speeding tractor trailer coming from the wrong side hit his bike near Panchhat village last night.
The deceased has been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Bhularai village. The police have registered a case against the tractor trailer driver, Raj Singh Rana, a resident of Bharoli village, under Section 304-A of the IPC.
The police arrested the tractor trailer driver and impounded the vehicle. The police handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination.
