Two booked for abducting minor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 25



On a complaint lodged by Satnam Singh, a resident of Sikri village in Phagwara, Rawalpindi police have registered a case against two village (Rawalpindi) youths on the charge of abducting his minor daughter. The accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh and his friend Ranjit Kumar, both residents of Rawalpindi village. Confirming it, Phagwara SP Harinderpal Singh Parmar said on Wednesday that the complainant told the police that his minor daughter was studying in Class XII at Government Senior Secondary School of the village, who went to school on May 19, but did not return home. He suspected that Inderjit and Ranjit might have abducted his daughter on the pretext of marriage. No arrest has been made so far. The police are investigating the matter.