Two booked for abetment to suicide in Phagwara

Phagwara, December 10
The Shahkot police have booked two persons on the charge of abetment to suicide. The investigating officer (IO), Salindar Singh, said the suspects had been identified as Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha, and Harjinder Singh, alias Kaddu, both residents of Koharr Kalan village. Sukhwinder Kaur wife of Gurpal Singh, a resident of Jannia village complained to the police that the suspects were harassing her sister, who died suicide by suicide on December 8. The IO said a case under Section 306 IPC had been registered.
