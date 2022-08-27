 Two booked for assault : The Tribune India

Two booked for assault

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a father-son duo on the charge of assaulting a man. The investigating officer, Narindar Singh, said that the accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Jameet Garh Khose, and his son Narindar Singh. Palwindar Singh complained to the police that the accused assaulted him on the morning of August 20, leaving him injured. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, 34 of the IPC. OC

Case registered in motorcycle theft

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Rurrka Kalan complained to the police that some unidentified persons had stolen his motorcycle from his house on the night of August 18. The investigating officer, Sanjivan Singh, said that a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

1 held for sale of illicit liquor

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The investigating officer (IO), Dalwara Singh, said that eight bottles of illicit country-made liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Sona Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan. A case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Excise Act. OC

Migrant held under NDPS Act

Phillaur: The police have arrested Nand Lal Bind, a migrant, on the charge of selling intoxicants. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said 200 intoxicants were recovered from his possession. The accused hails from Bihar, and presently lives in the slums near the railway crossing in Nurmahal. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Cane growers’ stir enters Day 18

Phagwara: The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has called an urgent meeting on September 4 in Delhi to chalk out the next strategy for their agitation. BKU leader Satnam Singh Sahni said the SKM had demanded Rs 1 lakh relief for each cow died of the lumpy skin disease, and Rs 50,000 for each cow currently ailing with the disease. Meanwhile, the cane growers’ dharna entered its eighteenth day today. OC

Two killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the wrong side of the national highway near the Konica Resorts on the GT Road post midnight, killing both the occupants on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jaswinder Singh (38) and Gurvinder Singh (40). The truck driver managed to flee the spot.The police have registered a case against the truck driver, and sent the bodies to a local civil hospital for post-mortem.

