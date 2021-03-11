Two booked for assaulting man

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked two persons on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation and committing crime with common intention. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the accused had been identified as Tej Pal, a resident of Bhainni village, and his brother Harpal. Paramjit Singh, a resident of Akkal Pur village, complained to the police that while returning home from Bilga village on May 7, he stopped at Partab Pura village where the accused assaulted and threatened him. Masih said a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

One booked for rash driving

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified man on the charge of causing death by negligence and rash driving. Karan Kumar, a resident of Begumpur village in Kapurthala, complained to the police that the accused was driving fast and rashly his tractor-trailer (bearing registration no. RJ 07 GE 0643) on May 13 on a national highway and hit a Mahindra Bolero jeep killing an unidentified person near Bajwa Kalan village. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way) 337, 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC had been registered against the driver. OC

Jewellery stolen from house

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Shivani Shahi, a resident of Model Town, Shahkot, complained to the police that thieves entered her house on May 12 evening and stolen 850 British Pounds and Indian currency notes, electronic parts, watch and golden jewellery. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the miscreants. Meanwhile, the Lohian Khas police have registered two cases of thefts in Kara Ram Singh and Badali villages.