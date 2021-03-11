Two booked for assaulting man

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked two persons on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation and committing crime with common intention. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the accused had been identified as Tej Pal, a resident of Bhainni village, and his brother Harpal. Paramjit Singh, a resident of Akkal Pur village, complained to the police that while returning home from Bilga village on May 7, he stopped at Partab Pura village where the accused assaulted and threatened him. Masih said a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC
One booked for rash driving
Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified man on the charge of causing death by negligence and rash driving. Karan Kumar, a resident of Begumpur village in Kapurthala, complained to the police that the accused was driving fast and rashly his tractor-trailer (bearing registration no. RJ 07 GE 0643) on May 13 on a national highway and hit a Mahindra Bolero jeep killing an unidentified person near Bajwa Kalan village. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way) 337, 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC had been registered against the driver. OC
Jewellery stolen from house
Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Shivani Shahi, a resident of Model Town, Shahkot, complained to the police that thieves entered her house on May 12 evening and stolen 850 British Pounds and Indian currency notes, electronic parts, watch and golden jewellery. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the miscreants. Meanwhile, the Lohian Khas police have registered two cases of thefts in Kara Ram Singh and Badali villages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...
Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested
The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...
Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...