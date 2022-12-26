Two booked for breach of trust, cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 25

The Lohian Khas police have booked two brothers on the charges of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating officer (IO) Govindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Balvir Singh of Kapurthala and his brother Mittar Singh.

Mukhtar Singh, a resident of Nasire Wal village, had complained to the police that the accused had signed an agreement with him to sell their 15 marlas plot situated in Lohian Khas, and received an amount of Rs 15 lakh from him as advance money, but did not register a sale deed and cheated him. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC following an inquiry. No arrest has been made yet, but further investigation is under way.