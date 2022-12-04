Two booked for hurting sentiments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The Gharinda police have booked two persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making objectionable remarks against a community’s religious saints.

Those booked have been identified as Manjit Singh of the Prabhnoor Health Club and Satnam Singh, a resident of Wadali in Chheharta.

A case under Sections 295-A, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.

The police said no arrest had been made so far. Further probe in this matter was underway.