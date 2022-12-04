Two booked for hurting sentiments

Amritsar, December 3
The Gharinda police have booked two persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making objectionable remarks against a community’s religious saints.
Those booked have been identified as Manjit Singh of the Prabhnoor Health Club and Satnam Singh, a resident of Wadali in Chheharta.
A case under Sections 295-A, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.
The police said no arrest had been made so far. Further probe in this matter was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress
Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm
Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...
Those who can’t discharge duties will have to make way for others: Kharge talks tough at key Congress meet
Rahul Gandhi skips meetin ‘Some leaders are fulfilling their...
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm
The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...