In brief

Two booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Two cases were registered for illegal mining in Aur block on Monday. An FIR was lodged against the suspects under Sections 21 (1), 4 (1) of the Mining Act. During random checking in various villages in Nawanshahr, the mining inspector found out that illegal mining was being carried out with the machines at Gadapdhana village in the block. After noticing that a team had come to inspect, the accused ran away from the spot. So in this case, the case has been registered against an unidentified person who is at large. In Chakdana village, the case was filed against 28-year-old Jatinder Singh by the mining inspector. During a naka, a sand-filled tipper was coming towards the village when the driver was stopped, and then the case was registered. TNS

Remove hoardings: MC to shopkeepers

Phagwara: Dr Nayan Jassal, Commissioner, Phagwara Municipal Corporation, has appealed to the shopkeepers of the city to remove unauthorised billboards or items placed outside or in front of their shops so as not to disrupt the flow of traffic. She also constituted a committee headed by the DSP, Phagwara, and the Superintendent, Teh Bazari branch (MC), which would meet the shopkeepers and other stakeholders and remove the billboards and goods within a week. She said after a week, the police and the civic body would launch a special operation to remove the billboards and illegal encroachments and strict action would be taken against the culprits. OC

Two booked for seeking dowry

Nakodar: On a complaint lodged by Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Vehrarran village, Mehatpur police have booked two members of her in-laws' family for dowry harassment. The investigating officer, Satnam Singh, said the accused had been identified as her husband Gurwindar Singh, a resident of Thathu Garh village under the Dharam Kot police station in Moga, and his mother Gurdeep Kaur. The victim complained to the police that she had been harassed for dowry since her marriage and was forced her to leave house. A case under Sections 406, and 498-A of the IPC has been registered . OC

Man dies due to excess drinking

Lohian: A Lohian Khas resident died after falling ill due to excess drinking. The investigating officer, Sarabjit Singh, said the deceased had been identified as Sushil Kumar. Umesh Chander informed the police that his brother was a heavy drinker and fell ill and died. The investigating officer said the police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. OC

No new Covid case in district

Jalandhar: No new cases of Covid was reported from Jalandhar on Monday and the Covid tally in the district remained at 78,388 cases. As many as 76,797 persons have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 13. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new cases of corona on Monday.

No court relief for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 'apprehending fake encounter'

5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

Man ‘kills’ daughter, wife in Patiala district

Man 'kills' daughter, wife in Patiala's Bhunerheri village

70% kids in Patiala district jabbed with first dose: Health Dept

8 months on, illegal mobile tower atop house stands tall in Patiala

Patiala MC removes encroachments at Arain Majra

Coaching diploma: Now, apply to NIS, Patiala, by June 6