Two booked for snatching cash

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified persons on the charge of snatching cash from a petrol pump and criminal intimidation. Amarish Sharma of Model Town, Kapurthala, told the police that his cousin owned a a petrol pump at Kullar village. Amarish said two motorcycle-borne persons with faces covered snatched a bag containing more than Rs 1 lakh and three smartphones from two salesmen at the petrol pump around 2.20 pm on September 18. The pillion rider was holding a pistol in his hand. The salesmen said that the suspects threatened them. OC

Two arrested on charge of theft

Phagwara: the Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery. Investigating Officer Salinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bunti, of Baupur Bet, and Jasvir Singh, alias Neelu, of Rampur village. Mandeep Singh had complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on the night of September 16 and stole Rs 1 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. A case had been registered against the two suspects. OC

Man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling country-made liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said 15 bottles of liquor were recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Jeeta, of Jafferpur (Tanga Torri) village. The IO said a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the suspect. OC

Truck Driver held for negligence

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a truck driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating Officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the suspect was identified as Kulwinder Kumar of Khuram Aanadgarh village in Hoshiarpur. Mohamad Javed of Tehsil Bazaar, Nakodar, complained to the police that a truck driver crushed to death Tahir Khan, who had fallen on the roadside while riding pillion on his brother's scooter, on September 17. He said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC was registered against the suspect, who was released on bail. OC

Seven booked for trespass

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked seven persons on charges of trespass, criminal intimidation, mischief and theft. Investigating Officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspects were identified as Satnam Singh, Gurnam Singh, Toto, Binder, Gurkaran Singh, Raja and Binder, all residents of Gandharan village. Kuldeep Singh of the same village complained to the police that the suspects intentionally destroyed his paddy crop on August 29, prepared a watercourse intending to encroach his land and threatened to kill him. The IO said that a case under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC was registered against the suspects and raids were on to nab them.

#Kapurthala #Nakodar #Phagwara