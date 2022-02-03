Two booked for theft of scooty

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Sadar police registered a case against two unknown persons for stealing a scooty after taking a lift from the rider. Resham Singh, a resident of Gobind Nagar, Shimla Puri, Ludhiana, has lodged a complaint with the police. He told the police that he was coming from Himachal to Ludhiana on his scooty. When he reached near Mubarakpur, two youths requested him to give them a lift to which he agreed. He said near Chohal, he stopped the vehicle, without locking it, to go to toilet. He alleged that the accused took away his scooty in his absence. After registering a case, the police have started investigation. OC

1 held for selling illicit liquor

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Manjit Singh said as many as nine bottles of illicit country-made liquor were recovered from the accused, identified as Suraj Kumar of Tagarr village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused, who was later released on bail. OC

1 booked for sand mining

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a villager for illegal sand mining. The Investigating Officer said the accused has been identified as Ladda, alias Bagga, a resident of Thamuwal village. The IO said the accused was allowing quarrying of sand from his land in the village. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against. OC

Workers slam cut in MNREGA Budget

Jalandhar: The Pendu Mazdoor Union on Wednesday condemned the Union Budget. Members of the union said like previous years, this year too, the MNREGA labourers had been ignored in the Budget. During a meeting, MNREGA workers from over 12 villages discussed the Union Budget. They said with the closure of MNREGA projects in block Mehatpur, Nakodar and Shahkot during implementation of the Model Code of Conduct has dampened spirits of MNREGA workers. TNS

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a drugs peddler, identified as Roman Yadav, a migrant labourer from Bihar, and recovered one kilogram of Ganja from his possession. The accused was nabbed near Lovely Professional University at Chiharu during a checking campaign. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Bike stolen from sugar mill

Phagwara: A motorcycle was stolen from a local sugar mill on Tuesday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Takrala village, went to the mill for some urgent work. He parked the motorcycle near the mill and found it missing after coming back. A case under Section 379, IPC, has been registered.