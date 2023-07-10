Two booked in child pornography case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 9

The CyberTipline, a centralised reporting system for online child exploitation, has highlighted an incident involving child pornography at KP Nagar here. The Ministry of Home Affairs promptly forwarded the complaint to the Police Commissionerate for immediate action.

In response to the complaint, the city police took swift action against two persons — Kiran and Jit Ram — residing in KP Nagar. They registered an FIR against the duo at the Bhargo Camp police station. They have been booked under Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 67(A) and 67(B) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. SHO Ravinder Kumar of Police Division Number 5 will lead the investigation.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light when the CyberTipline detected a post on Instagram at 10:51 am on January 20, 2022. The post contained a video along with a photo. Following necessary legal procedures, the CyberTipline expeditiously reported the matter to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) before commencing further investigations.

After receiving data from the United States, the identity of the individual responsible for online activities was unveiled as Karan Dhillon. Google’s email tracing mechanism revealed the involvement of two mobile connections in the child pornography case, both traced back to Jalandhar.

Consequently, the Cybercrime Department of the Police Commissionerate received a detailed report. Through diligent efforts to identify the owners of the respective mobile connections, it was revealed that Kiran and Jit Ram were the registered individuals linked to the case.

Gagandeep Singh, ACP (West), confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had reported the case in a letter addressed to the Police Commissionerate. He further emphasised that the case had been officially registered and the police were currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain who was using the mobile devices in question, along with any other pertinent information.

He said they were also actively investigating the involvement of any other individuals in this case.