Two booked in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked husband and mother-in-law of a woman in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused had been identified as Sukhraj Singh Dhillon of Jand village and his mother Paramjit Kaur. Manjit Kaur, a resident of Lov Kush Nagar Nakodar, in her complaint to the police said that her marriage was solemnised with Sukhraj Singh Dhillon. The victim alleged that her in-laws often taunted her for not bringing sufficient dowry. She further alleged that she was beaten up, threatened and thrown out the house. The IO said a case under Sections 498-A,and 406 of the IPC had been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Woman among 2 POs arrested

Phillaur: The police arrested two proclaimed offenders(POs) wanted in different cases. The Bilga police have arrested a woman proclaimed offender absconding for the last few years. Investigating officer Dalwara Singh said the accused had been identified as Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Kandola Khurd village and wanted in a case of outraging a woman's modesty. Meanwhile, the Shahkot police arrested PO Jaswant Singh, alias Lallu, a resident of Latianwal village in Kapurthala, who was wanted in a drug case. OC

Two booked for assault

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a couple on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO)Sulindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Amardeep Singh of Saidpur Jhirri village and his wife Kuljit Kaur. Parveen, daughter of Jogindar Singh, complained to the police that the accused waylaid her on August 22 when she was returning home and assaulted her. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341,and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Father, daughter booked for fraud

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Nangal village resident Varinder Kaler, the Satnampura police have registered a case under Sections 420,406,120B and 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act against Nangal Colony resident Sukhdev Raj and his Cyprus-based NRI daughter Suman on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending Shaminder Kaur, the wife of the complainant to abroad.The victim told before the police that neither the accused father-daughter duo could send his wife abroad nor despite repeated requests returned the money. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Two held with 15-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested two persons and seized 15 gm of heroin from their possession on Wednesday. City SHO Amandeep Nahar said the arrested accused were identified as Mitul and Aryan, both residents of Sector 34-D, Chandigarh. The accused were nabbed at a check point near Urban Estate, Phagwara, when they were going in a car, said SHO Nahar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

