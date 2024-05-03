Two booked on charge of cheating

Nurmahal, May 2
The police have booked two persons on charge of cheating residents. Station House Officer (SHO) Varinder Pal Singh the suspects were identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Bhodipur village, and Deepak Kumar, a resident of Khuhi Kherra village in Fazilka district.
Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Tagarr village, complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that the suspects were managing a group on a social media site through which they were holding a lucky draw. He said they lured people to invest Rs 299 per person and had fixed a date for the draw, but it was never opened. He said the suspects cheated may residents of crores of rupees. The SHO said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act had been registered against the suspects.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...