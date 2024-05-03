Two booked on charge of cheating

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal, May 2

The police have booked two persons on charge of cheating residents. Station House Officer (SHO) Varinder Pal Singh the suspects were identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Bhodipur village, and Deepak Kumar, a resident of Khuhi Kherra village in Fazilka district.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Tagarr village, complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that the suspects were managing a group on a social media site through which they were holding a lucky draw. He said they lured people to invest Rs 299 per person and had fixed a date for the draw, but it was never opened. He said the suspects cheated may residents of crores of rupees. The SHO said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act had been registered against the suspects.

#Fazilka