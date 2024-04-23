Two booked on dowry charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a mother-son duo for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sangherra police post in-charge Buta Ram said the suspects had been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Phagwara, and his mother Sukhwinder Kaur. Monika, a resident of Talwandi Sangherra village, told the police that her husband and mother-in-law harassed her and mentally torched her for bringing more dowry. They also beat her up and threw her out of the house. A case under Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC has been registered. OC

four years on, PO arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who has been absconding for the past four years. Investigating officer (IO) Keal Singh the accused had been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Shinda, a resident of Malsian village. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2017 and was declared a PO in 2020. OC

Man nabbed with pistol, cartridges

Phagwara: The police have arrested a criminal and recovered a 7.65 mm pistol and three live cartridges from his possession on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Panchhat village near Phagwara. The police have registered a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the suspect, said SP Bhatti. OC

Two vehicle thieves held

Phagwara: The police have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered a scooter and two motorcycles from their possession on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspects had been identified as Yulafkar and Mohammad Bittu, both residents of Joginder Nagar locality in Phagwara. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Snatcher lands in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested a snatcher on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Mandhali village near Behram. She said the police swung into action after a girl, Inderjit Kaur, a resident of Prempura in Phagwara, told the cops that a motorcycle-borne youth snatched her purse containing Rs 10,000, an earphone, Aadhaar card, PAN card and a silver chain near a hospital in Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, on Saturday evening. A case under Section 379 of IPC has been registered.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara #Shaheed Bhagat Singh