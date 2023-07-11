Two bookies held for gambling, betting on cricket matches

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 10

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Police Commissionerate, led by its in-charge Harinder Singh, apprehended two brothers involved in gambling and betting on cricket matches. The operation resulted in the seizure of valuable evidence and assets.

The suspects have been identified as Atul Arora and Ajay Arora, residents of Upkar Nagar in Jalandhar.

According to information, the police team was present near Lamba Pind. They got a tip-off that Atul and his brother Ajay are engaged in large-scale gambling and cricket betting by using a software and have been deceiving innocent people.

Acting on it, the police team conducted a raid at their location. The police nabbed them red-handed and recovered two laptops, four mobile phones, Rs 4.90 lakh in cash, gambling slips, a note counting machine and $200.

A case under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 420 of the IPC has been registered against them at the Rama Mandi police station. The suspects were taken into custody. Further examination of the seized laptops revealed that active bets were being placed on various matches, the police said.

Meanwhile, the suspects were habitual offenders as two cases each against both of them were registered under the Gambling Act and other sections in 2011 and 2014 at various police stations in the city. Police officials said the suspects would be produced in a court tomorrow.