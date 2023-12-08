Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, December 7

Three people, including two brothers, died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding private bus while overtaking, near Panam village on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road. The police impounded the bus, but its driver fled from the spot.

The accident happened near Reliance Petrol Pump, near Panam village. The bus hit the motorcycle coming from the Garhshankar side.

Motorcycle riders Joginder Kumar, alias Nikku, Raman Kumar, alias Rocky, both brothers, and Hem Raj, all residents of Panch Nangalan falling under the jurisdiction of the Mahilpur police station were critically injured in the accident.

After receiving information, ASI Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge, Samundra police post, reached the spot and took the three victims to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

The doctors declared all three victims brought dead at the hospital.

The ASI said bus driver Prem Lal, a resident of Chabbewal, fled leaving the vehicle on the accident spot. He said the driver would be apprehended soon.