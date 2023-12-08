Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

Garhshankar, December 7
Three people, including two brothers, died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding private bus while overtaking, near Panam village on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road. The police impounded the bus, but its driver fled from the spot.
The accident happened near Reliance Petrol Pump, near Panam village. The bus hit the motorcycle coming from the Garhshankar side.
Motorcycle riders Joginder Kumar, alias Nikku, Raman Kumar, alias Rocky, both brothers, and Hem Raj, all residents of Panch Nangalan falling under the jurisdiction of the Mahilpur police station were critically injured in the accident.
After receiving information, ASI Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge, Samundra police post, reached the spot and took the three victims to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.
The doctors declared all three victims brought dead at the hospital.
The ASI said bus driver Prem Lal, a resident of Chabbewal, fled leaving the vehicle on the accident spot. He said the driver would be apprehended soon.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...