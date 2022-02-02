Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Avneet kaur

Nawanshahr, February 1

Nawanshahr witnessed a high voltage drama after NRI Barjinder Singh Hussainpuri filed his nomination papers today as BSP candidate from the seat, while the party has declared Nachhatar Pal Singh, who is BSP’s state general secretary as their official candidate.

BSP state chief Jasvir Singh, while addressing the media outside RO’s office, said the moment BSP workers received information of Hussainpuri filing papers as party’s candidate, they gathered outside the Returning Officer’s office and raised objections on the authenticity of his papers and the authority letter he showed.

He said they have discussed the matter with the higher authorities in Uttar Pradesh and they will get an FIR lodged against him. “The papers of Hussainpuri will be verified. He has filed papers with a fake ticket and it’s a matter of concern that from where he procured BSP’s legal document having signature of party president,” he added.

Nachhatar Pal Singh, who filed his nomination papers with an authority letter a few days back, alleged that Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri was eyeing Congress ticket and after the Congress too denied ticket to him and declared its candidate on Sunday, he now submitted fake papers. He said the party never supported his nomination from the seat. “It was me who was officially declared the party’s candidate and the party will investigate the further matter,” he added.

Randhir Benipal, BSP state affairs in-charge, also confirmed that the party has given ticket to Nachhatar Pal Singh. He said Hussainpuri has submitted a fake authority letter as the party never issued any such document to him. He further said party’s national president Mayawati has already written a letter to the RO Nawanshahr confirming Nachhatar Pal as party’s candidate from the seat. Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri could not be contacted, but his sister Kamaljeet Kaur said it was only after he received a ticket from the BSP and he filed his nomination papers today. When asked about BSP’s claim of never giving a ticket to her brother, she said maybe they have been a victim of big fraud and they’ll issue an official statement after getting clarity on the matter.