Jalandhar: 2 boys from Swami Sant Dass School reach Indian Navy THINQ quiz semis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

Coming as a proud moment, two boys from Swami Sant Dass School here have been selected to compete in the semi-finals of the national-level THINQ quiz being conducted by the Indian Navy in Mumbai tomorrow.

The two boys — Raaghav Arora of Class XII and Raghav Jain of Class X — have left for the event which is to be held at the National Centre for Performin Arts, Mumbai, tomorrow. The event is a part of the handing over of the G20 baton to Brazil on December 1.

The boys competed with as many as 11,741 teams that have been participating in the online elimination rounds that got started on September 14. After a series of rounds, the last quarterfinal was held in October in which all the students were connected via video conferencing system which lasted for three hours. Finally, 16 teams have been called for the semi-finals tomorrow. The final round will be held at the Gateway of India day after.

Dr Dinesh Arora, father of Raaghav Arora, who teaches political science in DAV College, here, said, “Raaghav has been participating in all quiz competitions since the past many years. He is a voracious reader and very regular with reading newspapers. He had participated in the same event last year too pairing with his classmate. His last round was held in IANS Vikramaditya that time and was indeed a great experience for him.”

His mother Meenakshi Arora, who is a PG in chemistry, said, “It had been quite tough this time for Raaghav to spare time for this event as he is also preparing for JEE exam. My son has been a topper throughout. He was second in the district in Class X CBSE result with 99.6 per cent marks.”

Principal Sonia Mago has wished good luck to the boys.

