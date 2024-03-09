Two Dasuya youths die in US road mishap

Our Correspondent

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), March 8

Two youths from Terkiana village of the Dasuya sub-division died in a road accident in the USA. They went to the United States two years ago to earn a living.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh (23) and Simranjit Singh (23).

According to information, the duo used to drive a trailer together in America. They were going from California to New Mexico. When they reached Highway No. 144, their vehicle collided with a trailer coming from the wrong side.

The impact of the collision was so strong that they could be pulled out of the badly smashed trailer only after about six hours of struggle. They died on the spot.

Sukhjinder was the only brother of three sisters and his father is an agriculturist. Simranjit, whose father is also an agriculturist, was the only son of the family.

As per information, the family members received a call last night stating that that both of them had died in an accident. A pall of gloom descended on the village.

Family members and villagers are demanding from the Centre and the Punjab Government that the mortal remains of the deceased should be brought to their native village so that they could perform the last rites.

