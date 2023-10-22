Two-day Diwali exhibition ends

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 21

A two-day sale-cum-exhibition of Diwali artefacts made by specially-abled children concluded at the District Court Complex yesterday. The sale-cum-exhibition was organised on the directions of the District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with Asha Kiran School for Mentally Challenged Children.

The District and Sessions Judge thanked the president and members of the Asha Kiran School and interacted with the special children.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Aprajita Joshi said the exhibition was organised in the New District and Sessions Court complex to give a boost to the talent and qualities of the special children. The judicial officers specially attended the event and purchased Diwali items. Advocates, litigants and members of the general public also bought the items specially prepared by the children to make the event a success.

