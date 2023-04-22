Two-day national law fest starts at PU centre

Hoshiarpur, April 21
The two-day National law-fest, Legal Odyssey, organised by the University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur, began today on the campus. The inaugural session was attended by Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, who was the chief guest, along with Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary DLSA, Hoshiarpur, and Dr Supinde Kaur president of PUTA, PU, who were the guests of honour. Prof Ratan Singh, academic in-charge, UILS, PUSGRC, Hoshiarpur, extended a warm welcome to the guests and Dr Brajesh, coordinator, UILS PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, shared information about the institute. Dr Ritu Salaria, convenor of Moot Court Society, briefed everyone about the various competitions to be held under ‘Legal Odyssey’.
During the event, District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal spoke to the students and urged them to uphold the ethics of the legal profession as they were the future lawyers. He stressed on the importance of maintaining the rule of law and informed them about free legal aid, urging them to help DLSA spread the information.
The National Moot Court competition had ten teams from various universities participating, out of which four have been selected for the semifinal round to be held tomorrow. Additionally, the Moot Legal Proposition Writing Competition saw 14 teams participating, and a quiz competition was also held. Senior lawyers Dr Deepak Sharma, Naveen Jairath, Amrita Sethi, and MIDS Gill were present in the judges’ panel for the proposition writing.
