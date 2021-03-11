Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

The police officers, who conducted a raid on the house of district Youth Congress president Angad Dutta and registered an FIR against him in the cable theft case two days ago, have been reportedly transferred.

It was learnt that Dutta had written a complaint to the DGP that the police officers in question had raided his house even before registering an FIR and even brought the technical team of the complainant with them, which was against the law.

Following which, the office of the DGP on Wednesday night issued the transfer orders of Jalandhar Central ACP Sukhdeep Singh, Navi Baradari SHO Kamaljit Singh and Investigation Officer Balwinder Singh. While the ACP has been transferred to PAP, Amritsar, the SHO and IO were transferred to Fazilka with immediate effect.

Dutta, meanwhile, in his complaint to the DGP has also sought action against the police officers concerned and requested withdrawal of the FIR against him, claiming it to be politically motivated and registered under pressure.

Talking to The Tribune over transfer orders of police officers, Dutta said he was being implicated in a false case. “The police officers in question have violated the law by conducting a raid without any search warrant or complaint against me. The police raided my house in the evening, while the FIR was registered after 10pm,” he said.

He further said he has written in the complaint to the DGP that he has been receiving death threats and if anything happens to him or someone in his family, the owners of Fastway company will be held accountable for the same.

#punjab police