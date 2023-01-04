Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Phagwara, January 3
Two workers of a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) died of asphyxiation after inhaling smoke that emanated from a makeshift fireplace, the police said on Tuesday.
Get choked on smoke
The deceased were identified as Hardev Singh (65) and Kamal (35), both residents of Bahowal village in the Chabbewal area of Hoshiarpur district, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohinder Singh said.
They were found dead in the morning in their room, which was filled with smoke that emanated from the makeshift fireplace kept by them for beating the cold, he said. The two worked at a dhaba in Rehana Jattan village of Phagwara block, the police officer said.
After bolting the door from inside, they fell asleep and their blankets slipped accidentally down onto the makeshift fireplace, igniting fire, the ASI said.
When they did not wake up in the morning, the dhaba owner broke open the door of the room and found them dead, the ASI said. Emergency Medical Officer of Phagwara Civil Hospital, Dr Naresh Kundra, confirmed that they died due to inhaling toxic gas. The police have handed over the bodies to the kin of the deceased. — Agencies/
