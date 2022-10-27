Two gangs of vehicle lifters busted; 9 held

Jalandhar, October 26
Tightening the noose around miscreants, the city police on Wednesday busted two gangs of thieves in two separate incidents. The gang members had been actively involved in vehicle theft and phone snatching, across the city and in nearby districts.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurneet Singh, Sahil Kumar, Racchpal Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Lovepreet Salan, Sahil, Jaskaran, Kishan Kumar and Rishi. Divulging details of the development, ADCP-2 Aditya and ACP Babandeep Singh stated that a police team had nabbed six members of a gang, and recovered four motorcycles and six mobile phones from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 379B, 341, 506, 148, 149 and 411 of the IPC. The police are also investigating their involvement in other cases.
In another incident, the police team present near Jagral three-bike borne phone snatchers Jaskaran, Kishan and Rishi. A phone and a bike were recovered from from their possession. ADCP Aditya said this drive against miscreants would be stepped up in the days to come.
