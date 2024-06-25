Two graveyards reserved for Muslim community in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, June 24
MF Farooqui, administrator of the Punjab Waqf Board, who is also an ADGP rank official with the Punjab Police, has reserved two graveyards to fulfil the needs of the Muslim community in Hoshiarpur.
A memorandum was recently submitted to the Punjab Waqf Board putting forth this demand.
Farooqui said a graveyard of about 7 kanal 7 marla had been reserved at Budhawar village of Mukerian Tehsil in Hoshiarpur district and another graveyard of 10 kanal had been reserved at Pandori Moyal village.
Farooqui said the first priority of the Punjab Waqf Board was to provide graveyards to the people. Along with this, maintenance of mosques, upgrade of Islamic schools and hospitals would also directly benefit the common people of Punjab.
He said the Punjab Waqf Board was working to remove all kinds of problems of the Muslim community. People could meet him at the PAP Headquarters on Wednesday and Thursday with their complaints regarding graveyards, mosques and schools. Besides, they could also contact Jameel Ahmed on mobile number 9877522568.
