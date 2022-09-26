Fake travel agents booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Barna, the police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC and 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act against three fake travel agents, identified as Jagdish Raj, Dharmendra and Balwinder Singh on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Malaysia. The victim told the police the accused neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made yet. OC

One arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 240 intoxicants from his possession last night.The arrested accused has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Onkar Nagar in Phagwara. He was nabbed at a check point. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

