Two held for snatching chain

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The city police arrested two persons on the charge of snatching a woman’s gold chain. Investigating officer (IO) Mandip Singh said the accused had been identified as Shital Kumar and Kuldip of Mahun Wal village. Mamta of Chak Muglanni village complained to the police that she was going to purchase household items on October 29 when the accused riding a motorcycle snatched her gold chain and fled. The IO said the police recovered the snatched chain from the accused and impounded their motorcycle. A case has been registered. OC

Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked three persons on charge of assault, house trespass and mischief. IO Balwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Manjindar Singh and Soni of Bath Kalan village, and Baljit Singh of Rangarra village. Prem Lata complained to the police that the accused barged into her house, assaulted and threatened her and decamped with jewellery. The IO said a case under Sections 323,380,458 and 34 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Man booked for kidnapping girl

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked a man on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Harpreet Kaur said the accused had been identified as Kamal, a resident of Bhode village. Rannjit Kaur complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her on October 26. The IO said a case under Section 366 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.