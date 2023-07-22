Two held for stealing bikes

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of stealing motorcycles. Investigating officer Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Anmol, alias Jassi, of Chak Kalan village, and Sukhdev Singh, alias Bhuto, of Bundala village, under the Nurmahal police station. The IO said the suspects were coming to Nakodar to sell a stolen motorcycle and were nabbed at a naka. A case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects. The motorcycle without number plate was impounded. OC

Three booked for stealing cattle

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked three persons on the charge of stealing cattle. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Kalu, and Sahi Ali of Varanna village under the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran district. Lakhvir Singh of Umarwal Ballan village had complained to the police that the suspects stole his two buffaloes and a calf on July 20. A case under Sections 451 and 380 of the IPC was registered against the suspects and their unidentified accomplice. OC

The accused in police custody.

Woman po arrested

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last few months. SHO Mohinder Pal said the accused, identified as Manjit Kaur, was a resident of Farwala village and wanted in a case under Section 174-A of the IPC.

#Nakodar #Phagwara