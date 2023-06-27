Two held held with stolen bikes

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 26

The police arrested two persons on the charge of theft and recovered two stolen bikes, besides some taps from them.

SHO Harprem Singh told the reporters that ASI Avtar Singh along with the police party arrested Surinder Kumar, alias Shindri, a resident of Ghati Mohalla, Garhshankar, and recovered stolen taps from him and a case was registered against him.

The accused, Surinder Kumar, told the police during interrogation that he had stolen two motorcycles along with Lovely Kumar, a resident of Nauhariyan Mohalla, Garhshankar. Taking immediate action, police arrested Lovely Kumar and recovered both the stolen motorcycles from him.