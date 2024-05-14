Two held with 3.5 kg ganja

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested two drug peddlers hailing from Bihar and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from their possession on Sunday night. Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta said the suspects had been identified as Ajay Kumar, presently residing near bus stand, Phagwara, and Naveen, presently residing in Baba Gadhia, Phagwara. The SSP said the suspects, both natives of Bihar, were nabbed at a check-point near Bhularai. She said 1.700 kg of ganja was recovered from Ajay Kumar and 1.800 kg of ganja was recovered from Naveen. Both suspects were produced before a local judicial magistrate who sent them to police remand. OC

Civil Hospital inspected

Phagwara: Chief Medical Officer (Civil Surgeon), Kapurthala, Dr Surinderpal Kaur along with Dr Sandeep Bhola on Monday visited Phagwara and inspected the Civil Hospital. The CMO along with SMO Dr Lehmber Ram inspected the Drug De-Addiction Centre and inquired about its progress from centre in-charge Dr Sanjeev Lochan. The CMO listened to the problems of the Civil Hospital from SMO who submitted the requirements for more medical and para-medical staff for the 140 bedded Civil Hospital for its smooth functioning. The SMO told the CMO that more than 450 patients were being examined in Out Patient Department (OPD) daily for better medical treatment.

